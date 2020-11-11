Chinese "Singles' Day" shopping fest rakes in over $100 billion

Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Published 8 hours ago Snag this awesome double-layer snack bowl on sale today during Singles’ Day 00:50 Singles’ Day is a Chinese holiday once a year on 11/11, and it’s become one of the biggest shopping events in the world. You can get awesome products for amazing prices, like this double-layer snack bowl. It holds your snacks, lets you separate your pits and shells and also has a slot for your...