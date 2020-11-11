Global  
 

Chinese "Singles' Day" shopping fest rakes in over $100 billion

CBS News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Event started in 1993 by Chinese students to celebrate singlehood is now an annual shopping bonanza.
 Singles’ Day is a Chinese holiday once a year on 11/11, and it’s become one of the biggest shopping events in the world. You can get awesome products for amazing prices, like this double-layer snack bowl. It holds your snacks, lets you separate your pits and shells and also has a slot for your...

China's Alibaba said orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded $56 billion by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted goods. Francis Maguire reports.

China's Singles Day: 3m people, 4,000 planes and cargo ships

 The world's biggest 24-hour online shopping event requires a monumental effort to deliver all the goods.
