Democrats prepare for Biden despite Trump lawsuits
Democrats are gearing up for a new president despite President Trump's ongoing lawsuits in several battleground states. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's former chief of staff Nadeam Elshami joins CBSN AM to explain the strategy Democrats are using to ensure the transition of power happens in January. Elshami also confronted false accusations that he was involved in election fraud across the country.
