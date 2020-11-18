Global  
 

In Georgia Recount, a Republican Feud With Trump at the Center

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Double-crossing. Accusations of lying and incompetence. And a bitter divide over whether to endorse President Trump’s false claims of fraud. The G.O.P. in Georgia has a messy feud unfolding, with two Senate seats up for grabs.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'

Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base' 00:38

 Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims that mail voting is untrustworthy and fraudulent cost him the state. According to Business Insider,...

Michigan attorney general says delaying certification of election results could disenfranchise her state

 Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" to discuss the certification of the state's election results. President..
CBS News
U.S. Senator Grassley tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

U.S. Senator Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the chamber's Finance Committee, said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Dana Remus Has Taken an Unlikely Path to the White House Counsel’s Office

 Ms. Remus, who clerked for Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., will help guide Joseph R. Biden Jr. through politically charged legal fights with Republican lawmakers.
NYTimes.com

Pennsylvania Supreme Court deals blow to Trump's election lawsuits

 More than a dozen lawsuits brought by Mr. Trump's campaign or by sympathetic Republicans alleging election irregularities or worse have been unsuccessful.
CBS News

Michigan AG says delaying certification could disenfranchise her state

 Dana Nessel joined CBSN to discuss the Trump campaign and Republican lawsuits that seek to delay the certification of Michigan's election results.
CBS News

11/17: Red and Blue

 Biden builds staff while Trump blocks transition; Sydney Barber makes history at U.S. Naval Academy
CBS News

US election: Joe Biden resisting pressure to investigate Donald Trump and his allies - report

 US President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly told advisers he wants to "move on" from Donald Trump and not have his presidency consumed by investigations of his..
New Zealand Herald

After Trump, what will Biden do about Iran?

 The incoming president must decide whether to change course - but his options might be limited.
BBC News

Giuliani argues to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

 Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, returned to federal court Tuesday after a long hiatus to accuse Democrats of hatching a nationwide conspiracy..
USATODAY.com

Senate blocks confirmation of Trump Fed pick [Video]

Senate blocks confirmation of Trump Fed pick

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board, though a White House spokesman expressed confidence she would eventually be confirmed. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

In Georgia, a Republican Feud With Trump at the Center

 Double-crossing. Accusations of lying and incompetence. And a bitter divide over whether to endorse President Trump’s false claims of fraud. The G.O.P. in..
NYTimes.com

Chuck Grassley: Senior Republican senator gets coronavirus

 Chuck Grassley's illness caused him to skip a Senate vote for the first time in 27 years.
BBC News

Senators Chris Murphy and Roy Blunt on "The Takeout" — 10/16/2020

 Senators Chris Murphy and Roy Blunt join Major to talk about their thoughts on the Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the future of the..
CBS News

The Final Front of the 2020 Ad Wars

 With control of the Senate hanging in the balance, money is pouring into the two runoff elections in Georgia.
NYTimes.com

2nd Georgia county finds uncounted votes in audit

 A Georgia election official says Fayette County uncovered 2,755 previously uncounted votes during its audit. Though the margin in the state's presidential race..
USATODAY.com

Twitter, Facebook CEOs defend election actions, promise more

 The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday defended their safeguards against disinformation in the presidential election, and promised Congress they would take..
New Zealand Herald

Georgia ballot recount [Video]

Georgia ballot recount

A look at what Trump may do while still in his Presidency.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:35Published
Biden: Georgia Blue First Time In 28 Years [Video]

Biden: Georgia Blue First Time In 28 Years

(CNN)Joe Biden will win Georgia, CNN projected Friday, striking at the heart of what has been Republican presidential stronghold for nearly three decades. The former vice president is the first..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia Recount [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia Recount

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his White House chief of staff, going with someone very familiar to him. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published