Michigan's Wayne County certifies election results after first failing
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The county canvassing board initially split along partisan lines on certifying the election.
The county canvassing board initially split along partisan lines on certifying the election.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wayne County, Michigan County in Michigan
Michigan Republicans Backtrack After Refusing to Certify Election ResultsG.O.P. members of the elections board in Wayne County, which includes Detroit and is heavily Democratic, reversed their decision to hold up approval of Joe..
NYTimes.com
Michigan State of the United States of America
Michigan attorney general says delaying certification of election results could disenfranchise her stateMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" to discuss the certification of the state's election results. President..
CBS News
Michigan AG says delaying certification could disenfranchise her stateDana Nessel joined CBSN to discuss the Trump campaign and Republican lawsuits that seek to delay the certification of Michigan's election results.
CBS News
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on "The Takeout" — 10/30/20Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins Major to discuss her thoughts on the kidnapping plot against her and the upcoming 2020 election, on this week's episode..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources