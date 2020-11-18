Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan's Wayne County certifies election results after first failing

CBS News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The county canvassing board initially split along partisan lines on certifying the election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump tweets about Clark County Commission election results

President Trump tweets about Clark County Commission election results 01:10

 President Trump has sent out a tweet in regards to the Clark County election results for the county commission C race between Ross Miller and Stavros Anthony. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/political/elections-local/president-trump-tweets-about-clark-county-commission-election-results

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wayne County, Michigan Wayne County, Michigan County in Michigan

Michigan Republicans Backtrack After Refusing to Certify Election Results

 G.O.P. members of the elections board in Wayne County, which includes Detroit and is heavily Democratic, reversed their decision to hold up approval of Joe..
NYTimes.com

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Michigan attorney general says delaying certification of election results could disenfranchise her state

 Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" to discuss the certification of the state's election results. President..
CBS News

Michigan AG says delaying certification could disenfranchise her state

 Dana Nessel joined CBSN to discuss the Trump campaign and Republican lawsuits that seek to delay the certification of Michigan's election results.
CBS News

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on "The Takeout" — 10/30/20

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins Major to discuss her thoughts on the kidnapping plot against her and the upcoming 2020 election, on this week's episode..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan court rejects lawsuit requesting delay of election certification in Wayne County [Video]

Michigan court rejects lawsuit requesting delay of election certification in Wayne County

An effort to stop the certification of Detroit-area votes from the Nov. 3 election was rejected Monday by the Michigan appeals court.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:21Published
Trump hails 'Big victory' in Nevada after county board tosses local election results [Video]

Trump hails 'Big victory' in Nevada after county board tosses local election results

Trump hails 'Big victory' in Nevada after county board tosses local election results

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:50Published
UPDATE: Clark County election draws new presidential 'tweet', commission seat still up for grabs [Video]

UPDATE: Clark County election draws new presidential 'tweet', commission seat still up for grabs

Election 2020 is headed into overtime for hotly contested seat on the Clark County Commission which is separated by just 10 votes between current Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony and former Nevada..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:24Published

Related news from verified sources

HUGE! Elections security expert finds Michigan results a COMPLETE FRAUD — current machines do not have capability to count the mass dumps for Biden in reported time period (VIDEO)

 (Natural News) Russ Ramsland, of the Allied Security Operations Group, joined Lou Dobbs on Tuesday night to discuss the Michigan presidential election....
NaturalNews.com

Trump Praises ‘Courage’ of Michigan GOP Officials Who Initially Refused to Certify Biden Win

Trump Praises ‘Courage’ of Michigan GOP Officials Who Initially Refused to Certify Biden Win President *Donald Trump* took to Twitter Tuesday night to praise the Michigan Republican officials in Wayne County who refused to certify *Joe Biden's* victory.
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.comTIMEDaily CallerMondaq

Michigan Sec of State Slams GOP Officials Refusing to Certify Election Results: Won’t Allow ‘Partisan Attempts to Disenfranchise African-American Voters’

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson slams Wayne County GOP officials for refusing to certify election results: 'Not going to allow any blatant partisan...
Mediaite Also reported by •UpworthyNYTimes.com