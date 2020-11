You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump



President Donald Trump has summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:44 Published 3 hours ago McCarthy defends Trump calling election officials



At his weekly news conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday was asked if it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to be calling election officials, as the AP reported he did in.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19



On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced three weeks of new, statewide, social distancing orders. The move comes in response to a 113% surge in cases over the past two weeks across.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago