Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India has its first best actor International Emmy nominee

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Arjun Mathur has made history as India's first best actor nominee at the International Emmy Awards. The virtual ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 23. Arjun is nominated for his work in the Amazon series 'Made in Heaven.' (Nov. 20)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Shriram Nene helps wife Madhuri Dixit prepare 'kanda poha'

Watch: Shriram Nene helps wife Madhuri Dixit prepare 'kanda poha' 02:37

 Actor Madhuri Dixit has been posting cooking videos on her YouTube channel. In a new video, Madhuri takes fans through the steps of making kanda poha. In the video, the actor is joined by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. Madhuri shared a teaser of the cooking video on her Instagram handle. The video...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arjun Mathur Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur Talks About The Hypocrisy In Bollywood. [Video]

Arjun Mathur Talks About The Hypocrisy In Bollywood.

Noted actor Arjun Mathur speaks at length about the hypocrisy that exists n Bollywod in terms of nepotism, favouritism and so on and so forth. He also spoke at length about his Emmy nomination and stated that it is his time to enjoy the limelight now!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 25:19Published

International Emmy Award International Emmy Award award

Delhi Crime’s Richie Mehta on Emmys nomination, not returning for season 2 [Video]

Delhi Crime’s Richie Mehta on Emmys nomination, not returning for season 2

Richie Mehta, writer and director of Netflix's Delhi Crime, inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, reacts to the show's nomination for Best Drama at the International Emmys, not returning for season 2, and taking his time with projects.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:15Published

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

You won’t be able to watch HBO on Amazon’s channels platform starting next year

 Amazon and HBO-owner WarnerMedia finally came to an agreement this week to bring HBO Max to Amazon Fire TV devices, nearly six months after the streaming service..
The Verge

Amazon Music adds behind-the-scenes trivia for songs with new X-Ray features

 Amazon is adding new X-Ray features to its music streaming service, which let you see extra pieces of trivia about the music you’re listening to. The feature..
The Verge
Amazon France delays 'Black Friday' sales [Video]

Amazon France delays 'Black Friday' sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its "Black Friday" discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Surprise! Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sale is here with tons of amazing deals

 Black Friday 2020 has officially kicked off at Amazon with a ton of impressive deals—find out more details.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'First Cow' leads Gotham Awards nominations, Chadwick Boseman up for Best Actor [Video]

'First Cow' leads Gotham Awards nominations, Chadwick Boseman up for Best Actor

Period drama 'First Cow' leads the nominations for the 30th Gotham Awards with four nods.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
News of the World Movie - Tom Hanks [Video]

News of the World Movie - Tom Hanks

This Christmas, Universal Pictures is proud to present Tom Hanks starring in News of the World, a moving story written and directed by Paul Greengrass, reuniting for the first time with his star from..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts [Video]

Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts

A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday. The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space. SS Kalpana Chawla was launched..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Henkel signs The Climate Pledge

 Henkel has joined The Climate Pledge program founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, which asks members to attain carbon neutr -More- 
SmartBrief

WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive works with Series S/X, PlayStation 5, more: $100 (Reg. $125)

 Best Buy is offering the WD_BLACK P10 5TB USB 3.0 Game Drive for *$99.99 shipped*. For comparison, Amazon offers the same drive at $125 and today’s deal...
9to5Toys

India has its first best actor International Emmy nominee

 Arjun Mathur has made history as India's first best actor nominee at the International Emmy Awards. The virtual ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 23. Arjun is...
USATODAY.com