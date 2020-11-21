India has its first best actor International Emmy nominee
Arjun Mathur has made history as India's first best actor nominee at the International Emmy Awards. The virtual ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 23. Arjun is nominated for his work in the Amazon series 'Made in Heaven.' (Nov. 20)
