Florida Inmate COVID-19 Total Tops 17,000

cbs4.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
More than 17,000 Florida prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, according to updated numbers posted online Friday by the state Department of Corrections.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Coronavirus in Florida 11/19

Coronavirus in Florida 11/19 00:15

 There are 7, 783 new covid cases in Florida and a total of 905, 248 cases since the pandemic began.

