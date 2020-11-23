Global  
 

AstraZeneca vaccine brings more hope as hospitalizations soar

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The AstraZeneca vaccine created with Oxford University is another sign of hope for the world as cases and hospitalizations run rampant. Dr. Amesh Adalja joins CBSN to discuss both the vaccine and an antibody treatment approved by the FDA.
