AstraZeneca vaccine brings more hope as hospitalizations soar
The AstraZeneca vaccine created with Oxford University is another sign of hope for the world as cases and hospitalizations run rampant. Dr. Amesh Adalja joins CBSN to discuss both the vaccine and an antibody treatment approved by the FDA.
AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company
Oxford vaccine ‘70% effective’, may get India nod by year-endArmed with interim findings of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials — which showed 70% effectiveness in preventing people from getting infected —..
IndiaTimes
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effectiveDrugmaker AstraZeneca says that late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store..
USATODAY.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Third major vaccine shown to be effective and cheaperPharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective, giving public health..
New Zealand Herald
Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England
William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20Published
Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials showAnother potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
CBS News
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatmentWith one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
CBS News
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 22, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News
Gottlieb says vaccine will likely be widely available by middle of 2021The former FDA head said a healthy 30-year-old might have vaccine access in the second or third quarter of 2021.
CBS News
