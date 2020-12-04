LA County sheriff: Deputies won't enforce Newsom's stay-at-home order
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not instruct his deputies to enforce a new stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday that could force businesses to temporarily shutdown as coronavirus rates continue to soar statewide.
