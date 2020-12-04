LA County sheriff: Deputies won't enforce Newsom's stay-at-home order

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New California COVID Lockdown Inflames Anti-Vaxxers



Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order is prompting members of the anti-vaccine movement to take to the streets to protest what they're calling public health tyranny. Wilson Walker reports. (12-3-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:18 Published 37 minutes ago California issues regional stay-at-home order



Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday announced plans for a "regional stay-at-home order" that will be implemented in areas running low on intensive-care unit beds. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:20 Published 1 hour ago Bay Area Hospital Capacity Strained by Surging COVID-19 Cases



The governor's new stay-at-home order was triggered when the intensive care unit capacity in a region dropped below 15%. Juliette Goodrich reports from hard-hit Santa Clara County. (12-3-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:06 Published 2 hours ago