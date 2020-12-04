Global  
 

LA County sheriff: Deputies won't enforce Newsom's stay-at-home order

FOXNews.com Friday, 4 December 2020
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not instruct his deputies to enforce a new stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday that could force businesses to temporarily shutdown as coronavirus rates continue to soar statewide. 
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Butte County hospitalizations increase; CA posts single-day record of COVID cases

Butte County hospitalizations increase; CA posts single-day record of COVID cases

 Gov. Newsom gives stark warning of possible new stay at home order in purple tiered counties. The state will now look at hospitalizations along with other statistics to determine a response.

