Attorney General Barr resigns minutes after Electoral College formalizes President-elect Biden's win
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () As the Trump administration comes to a close, Attorney General William Barr is the latest Cabinet member to resign from office. Although sources tell CBS News Barr wasn't forced from office, the president has repeatedly made it clear he's been unhappy with the head of the Justice Department. Ben Tracy reports.
Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.