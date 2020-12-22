Global  
 

Biden to pick Miguel Cardona as education secretary

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Miguel Cardona for education secretary. Cardona is currently the education commissioner in Connecticut and has experience as a public school teacher. CBS Los Angeles has more.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President-Elect Joe Biden To Nominate Miguel Cardona As Secretary Of Education

President-Elect Joe Biden To Nominate Miguel Cardona As Secretary Of Education 00:20

 Cardona has been the head of Connecticut's public schools since 2019.

