Property was damaged and protesters shot fireworks at a federal court building on New Year's Eve.Full Article
Portland police declare a riot as protest gets out of control
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Peru: Serious Police Abuses Against Protesters, Says HRW
Eurasia Review
The Peruvian National Police committed multiple abuses against mostly peaceful demonstrators protesting the ousting of..
You might like
More coverage
Thailand: Defiant Youth Call On PM To Resign
Eurasia Review
Some 20,000 young Thais, including high school students in their uniforms, defied the government on Oct. 15 by staging yet another..
-
11 arrested in Portland riot, National Guard deployed
Upworthy
-
Riot declared, National Guard activated in downtown Portland; Denver police clash with protesters
FOXNews.com
-
Portland anti-capitalism protest declared riot after windows smashed, cops targeted
FOXNews.com
-
San Francisco archbishop asks DA to prosecue statue vandalism
CNA