Trump and Biden to campaign for Georgia Senate candidates
Published
Both President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are heading to Georgia to campaign for Senate candidates ahead of Tuesday's runoff. But the president's phone call where he urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to overturn Biden's win is casting a shadow over the race. Atlanta Journal-Constitution politics editor Susan Potter spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what to expect.Full Article