Georgia Senate runoff vote count could extend beyond Election Day

Voters in Georgia's two Senate runoff elections which will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate for the beginning of the Biden administration. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and Wall Street Journal national political reporter Josh Jamerson spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about when to expect a clear picture of the outcome.