Trump Cabinet members discuss possibility of invoking 25th Amendment
"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reports some senior members of the Trump administration have discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment, which could be used to remove a president from office and make the vice president the commander in chief. She joins "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell for a CBS News Special Report in the aftermath of the violent protests at the Capitol.Full Article