Two Capitol police officers suspended as FBI warns of more armed protests around the country

Two Capitol police officers were suspended for their actions during last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, one for taking selfies with the rioters and another for putting on a "Make America Great Again" hat and directing the mob through the building. Meanwhile, the FBI is warning of armed protests around the country ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, as well as threats against Mr. Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.