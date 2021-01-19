Progressives pressure Biden to reform Senate filibuster

Several progressive left-wing groups are urging President-elect Joe Biden to alter or eliminate the Senate filibuster. The procedure allows for lawmakers to delay or block votes on legislation by burying proposals in endless debate. Adam Jentleson, author of "Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy" and former deputy chief of staff to Senate Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the controversial history of the filibuster and its ties to slavery.