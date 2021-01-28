Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledges to repair relationships with global allies

Newly sworn-in Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pledging to repair relationships with America's allies and restore the nation's image following the attack on the Capitol. CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how foreign policy will change under the new administration, and details from President Biden's first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.