Novavax, a little-known company supported by the United States federal government's Operation Warp Speed, announced that its COVID-19 vaccine proffered robust protection against the novel coronavirus. However, it also discovered that its vaccine is less effective against the fast becoming prevalent variant first detected in South Africa.Full Article
Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Effective, but Has Little Effect Against South African Variant
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid-19 Variants And Vaccine Efficacy
Newsy
Watch VideoAs far as these mutations… it happens all the time for viruses, but with COVID there are a few of these “variants of..
-
Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine nearly 90% effective in U.K. study, much less in South Africa
bizjournals
-
Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Effective, But Less So Against Variant In South Africa
Upworthy
-
Novavax says its Covid-19 vaccine is 89 percent effective, but less so against South African variant
Upworthy
-
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Virus Variants, Says NanoViricides, Inc.’s President, Dr. Anil Diwan
Accesswire
*SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / **January 27, 2021 /* NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the "Company") a global leader in the..
-
Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study
SeattlePI.com
-
Novavax vaccine effective in variant hot spots but less so with S. Africa strain
Washington Post
-
Pfizer Vaccine Only Slightly Less Effective Against Key S. African Mutations: Study
Newsmax
-
NanoViricides, Inc.: Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Virus Variants, Says NanoViricides, Inc.'s President, Dr. Anil Diwan
EQS Group