The GOP's future is in flux as the party divides over support for Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney

The future of the Republican Party seems to be murky as lawmakers split over freshman Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, and Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming. In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not mention Greene by name but said the embrace of "loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country." CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBSN AM" and breaks down what the party conflict means.