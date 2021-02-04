Tech experts on how to fix the internet

The attack on the U.S. Capitol proved viral conspiracies on the web have real world consequences. They still continue to be disseminated even after social media platforms have cracked down on this type of content. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson spoke to venture capitalist Roger McNamee, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie about their ideas on how to fix these issues on the internet. Patterson joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with more on his reporting.