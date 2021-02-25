President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package should receive a vote in the House by Friday. Following that, it will head to the Senate. Through the budget reconciliation process, Democrats could send the bill to the president's desk with 50 votes and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker.Full Article
$1,400 Stimulus Checks to Be Voted on Friday, Gets Unprecedented Push
