The U.S. Senate has finally reached an agreement to include a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in the stimulus bill. The debate started Friday, which includes the reading of the 628 pages bill.Full Article
Senate Finally Approves Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill
