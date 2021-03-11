Birthmothers in 2021 Eligible for Another $ 1,400 Stimulus Check

As the new COVID-19 relief package is off to Biden’s desk, a Democratic aide familiar with the relief legislation confirmed that Americans who give birth in 2021 are eligible in getting the additional $1,400 stimulus checks.

