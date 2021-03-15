Suspects charged with assaulting police officer who died after Capitol riot
Published
Two men who have been charged with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following the January 6 riot, appeared in federal court Monday. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details on the video evidence in that case. She also has an update on a motive behind the deadly Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.Full Article