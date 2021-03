President Biden has set a new goal of administering 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of April. It comes as at least 20 states are reporting a rise in new cases. As CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports, officials say the variant first found in the U.K. may be to blame. Then, Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his insight.