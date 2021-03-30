American Rescue Plan will reduce backlog of compensation and pension claims "by more than half," Veterans Affairs secretary says

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs saw its backlog of compensation and pension claims rise from 76,000 in March 2020 to more than 200,000 this month. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how President Biden's American Rescue Plan will help reduce the backlog, and how the department is preparing for a surge of requests for medical care from veterans who may have postponed treatment during the pandemic.