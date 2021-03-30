Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and senior adviser to his reelection campaign, has joined the Fox News family as a contributor. She has not precluded running for the Senate.Full Article
Lara Trump Joins Fox News as Contributor, Mulls over Senate Run
