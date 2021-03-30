David Axelrod on Washington, Obama's legacy, new book "Believer" and 2016

"Yes we can" is one of the most iconic campaign slogans in recent memory. David Axelrod is the man who wrote the tagline for then-Illinois State Senator Barack Obama who was running for U.S. Senate. Axelrod, who's known President Obama since 1992, spent two years as a senior adviser to the president in the White House. Axelrod joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Believer: My Forty Years in Politics."