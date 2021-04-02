Police officer killed after suspect rammed car into Capitol barricade
Published
Washington D.C. is reeling after anattack at the Capitol that killed an officer and the suspect. Jeff Pegues reports.Full Article
Published
Washington D.C. is reeling after anattack at the Capitol that killed an officer and the suspect. Jeff Pegues reports.Full Article
A man drove into two officers and a barrier at the Capitol. One officer died and the suspect was shot.
One U.S. Capitol police officer is dead and another officer was injured after a man rammed his vehicle into a barricade on the..