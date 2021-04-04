Remembering Beau Biden
Vice President Joe Biden, his family, President Barack Obama and 1,000 mourners paid tribute to the late Beau Biden this weekend as he was laid to rest in Delaware after losing his battle with cancer.Full Article
More than a thousand people packed a church in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday to celebrate the life of Beau Biden. President..
The former Delaware Attorney General lay in honor at the Delaware State Capitol on Thursday as his father, Vice President Joe..