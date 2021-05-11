The House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy votes on Liz Cheney, keeping her position as House GOP conference chair; she will be ousted or keep her role depending on the vote set for May 12.Full Article
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to Vote on the Ousting of Liz Cheney on May 12
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Erin Burnett: Kevin McCarthy's 'big tent' is a lie
Bleacher Report AOL
House Republicans should “anticipate a vote” on GOP Conference Chair, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a new letter. The..
More coverage
‘We Need to Make a Change’: Kevin McCarthy Sets Vote to Oust Cheney for Wednesday
Mediaite
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to House Republicans officially setting a vote to recall Liz Cheney as..
-
McCarthy Moves Forward on Ousting Rep. Liz Cheney From GOP Leadership
Upworthy
-
Top House Republican Says to Expect Vote on Ousting Cheney Wednesday
Newsmax
-
Kinzinger defends Liz Cheney, says McCarthy ignored warnings about Jan. 6 violence
FOXNews.com
-
Robert Reich: Republicans Tried To Overturn The Election, We Must Not Forget – OpEd
Eurasia Review