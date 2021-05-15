Tear gas used as pro Palestinian march defies Paris ban
Riot police fired tear gas on defiant protesters in Paris who were supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite a ban on Saturday's demonstration in the French capital. (May 15)
