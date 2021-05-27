In California: 9 dead in San Jose. Newsom asks, 'What the hell is wrong with us?'
Plus $200K reward offered in search for shooter of 6-year-old boy on California freeway, and Biden reportedly picks LA's mayor for ambassador post.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacts to a mass shooting at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, that left several people dead.