Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is a ‘Total Killer Babe’ Assassin in ‘Kate’ Trailer (Video)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the latest star to go all John Wick on everyone in the room for her new film “Kate,” and even her partner in crime can see she’s a “total killer babe.”



Winstead in “Kate” plays an assassin in Tokyo on what is to be her last job to take down the Yakuza kingpin. She finds that she’s been poisoned and now has less than 24 hours to live. In that time she locates a young Japanese girl who can help her track down her mark and figure out who set her up to die.



“Kate, you’re like that person in a nightmare, take no s— from no dudes, you’re scary,” the girl played by newcomer Miku Martineau says in the trailer. She even at one point threatens some mobsters by saying that even with 20 of them, they’re all about to die, and “you’re outnumbered.” And yeah, this film definitely stacks up a body count.



Cedric Nicolas-Troyan directs “Kate,” which also stars Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman Jun Kunimura and Woody Harrelson.



And the film comes from the producers of Charlize Theron’s John Wick turn “Atomic Blonde,” including Bryan Unkeless, Kelly McCormick and Patrick Newall.



Netflix is releasing “Kate” on Sept. 10. Check out the first trailer here and above.