US Capitol Police investigating 'active bomb threat' on Capitol Hill; complex evacuated
U.S. Capitol Police said they were responding to "an active bomb threat investigation," which forced the Capitol and Supreme Court to be evacuated.
Sources tell CBS News police are investigating a possible explosive in a pickup truck parked near the Library of Congress.
Police evacuated the area around Capitol Hill on Thursday as they tried to find out if a pickup truck parked near its library was..