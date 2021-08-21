Highway 50 closes in both directions in El Dorado County due to Caldor Fire near Tahoe

· *Updates:* Get info on the Caldor Fire from the Eldorado National Forest.

· *Information* *line:* 530-303-2455

· *Evacuations:* Get the latest info from the U.S. Forest Service and from a map posted by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

· *Maps:* Find from the Forest Service.



Highway 50 closed in El Dorado County at 4:30 p.m. Friday due to the raging Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe, Caltrans District 3 said.



The closure is in both directions between Sly Park Road and the Highway 50/89 roundabout in Meyers, officials said.



For updates, visit the Caltrans Twitter account.



The Caldor Fire ignited in heavy timber in the Eldorado National Forest near the small town of Grizzly Flats on Saturday, burning a destructive path through the community of about 1,200 people.



While officials say the number of structures destroyed is undetermined, photos from the aftermath show an elementary school, a post office and homes that were turned into piles of ash.



The fire consumed 73,415 acres as of Friday evening with no containment.



Cal Fire said more than 100 structures have been destroyed. Nearly 7,000 structures remain threatened.



U.S. Forest Service officials announced a complete shutdown of the Eldorado National Forest through Sept. 30 because of the...