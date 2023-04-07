Israel continues to strike Gaza as tension escalates
Israel resumed airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, marking a further escalation in the region following recent violence at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. (April 7)
Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets, setting off air raid sirens in southern Israel, as violence erupted during a..