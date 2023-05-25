Oath Keepers founder sentenced in Jan. 6 attack
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (May 25)
The sentence given to Oath Keepers extremist group founder Stewart Rhodes is the longest handed down so far in the hundreds of..
The founder of a far-right extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for inciting his followers to join the attack..