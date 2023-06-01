Joe Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jamie Foxx's Vaccine Injury Details Leaked as Scandal Explodes | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report
Rumble
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Libby Emmons and Kyle Becker about a report by A.J. Benza on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s show..
Advertisement
More coverage
US President Joe Biden trips and falls at Air Force Academy graduation ceremony | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Video of US President Joe Biden tripping and falling is going viral. The incident happened when Biden was attending an event of the..