UK's Buckingham Palace says it 'understands' Harry and Meghan's move

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesay saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.
News video: Buckingham Palace: Harry and Meghan discussions 'at an early stage'

Buckingham Palace: Harry and Meghan discussions 'at an early stage' 00:30

 A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step back from the royal family were “at an early stage”, adding: “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work...

