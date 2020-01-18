Global  

Hank Azaria will no longer voice The Simpsons' Apu

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Hank Azaria will no longer voice The Simpsons' ApuHank Azaria says he is officially stepping down as the voice of Apu on The Simpsons."I won't be doing the voice anymore, unless there's some way to transition it or something," Azaria has said in an interview with SlashFilm."What...
