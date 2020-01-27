Global  

Two Soldiers Recall the Liberation of Dachau and Auschwitz

Spiegel Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Two Soldiers Recall the Liberation of Dachau and AuschwitzSeventy-five years ago, Auschwitz was liberated, with Dachau to follow a couple of months later. Here, a Soviet soldier and an American soldier recall the moment they first set eyes on the camps.
