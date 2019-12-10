Global  

Rigid red lines will hamper progress on EU trade deal: Ireland's Varadkar

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Britain and the European Union should not set such rigid red lines before talks on a trade deal because that could make it more difficult to secure an agreement, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.
France: can sign Brexit deal quickly if UK commits to no dumping

France said on Wednesday it could approve a Brexit trade deal quickly if Britain committed to maintaining regulations in line with those in Europe, but it would...
Reuters

Varadkar: EU will have upper hand in trade talks with UK

Mr Varadkar warned the UK not to try for a "piecemeal" trade deal, saying the EU will not accept it.
BBC News

