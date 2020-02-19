Global  

China Expels 3 'Wall Street Journal' Reporters, Citing 'Racist' Editorial

NPR Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The move comes a day after the U.S. State Department designated five Chinese state media outlets as foreign government missions, thus treating them as extensions of Beijing.
News video: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters 01:16

 China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the &quot;real sick man of Asia,&quot; the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

China Expels 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters, Citing 'Racist' Editorial

The move comes a day after the U.S. State Department designed five Chinese state media outlets as foreign government missions, thus treating them as extensions...
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comDeutsche WelleSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comTIMEIndian ExpressBBC NewsCTV News

pkmonaghan

Patrick Monaghan RT @annafifield: Three talented and dedicated journalists who've produced hard-hitting but scrupulously fair and unsensational reports from… 6 seconds ago

hongkongpolice1

pleasesavehongkong RT @RepJimBanks: The #CCP has a strategy of denying publications access when they refuse to tow the party line. Confident @WSJ will reject… 10 seconds ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @mlcalderone: China expels three WSJ reporters after anger over the headline on an opinion piece: https://t.co/Dh9UB9CsSw 32 seconds ago

marymcnamara

marymcnamara RT @ishaantharoor: This is a preposterous move by Beijing, but also one of the more egregious examples of foreign correspondents holding th… 45 seconds ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for article it deemed racist https://t.co/WQB9N3bURP https://t.co/mDowlSTsLV 46 seconds ago

teb22696

Jamie Tisdal🇺🇸⭐ 🐄💨 RT @AriFleischer: I hope someone tonight asks Bloomberg about this. “As a media owner, what is your reaction and what would be your respons… 1 minute ago

joyceisaklutz

Joyce Huang RT @amyyqin: China Expels Three Wall Street Journal Reporters https://t.co/32sy3RNPSg 1 minute ago

ADLavinsky

Aaron Lavinsky RT @jodixu: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters after the paper published an op-ed headline calling Chinese "the Real Sick Man… 1 minute ago

