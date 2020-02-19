China Expels 3 'Wall Street Journal' Reporters, Citing 'Racist' Editorial
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () The move comes a day after the U.S. State Department designated five Chinese state media outlets as foreign government missions, thus treating them as extensions of Beijing.
China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia," the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.