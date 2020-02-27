Global  

Turkish Soldiers Killed In An Air Attack, Turkey Blames Syria

NPR Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Turkey says more than a dozen of its troops were killed in a Syrian airstrike. Turkey faults Syria, and avoided blaming Russia, amid a month of fighting around Idlib province.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe 01:30

 Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib [Video]33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib

UN Secretary-General Guterres warns risk of escalation 'grows by the hour' and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:32

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes [Video]Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33


Turkey says will not stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe after troops killed

Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said, as Ankara responded on Friday to the killing of 33 Turkish...
Reuters

Erdogan calls emergency meeting after deadly attack on Turkish troops in Syria

At least twenty-two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish officials said on Thursday, blaming...
France 24

