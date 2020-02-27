Turkish Soldiers Killed In An Air Attack, Turkey Blames Syria
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Turkey says more than a dozen of its troops were killed in a Syrian airstrike. Turkey faults Syria, and avoided blaming Russia, amid a month of fighting around Idlib province.
Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.
Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said, as Ankara responded on Friday to the killing of 33 Turkish... Reuters Also reported by •PRAVDA •France 24
At least twenty-two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish officials said on Thursday, blaming... France 24 Also reported by •Reuters •PRAVDA
