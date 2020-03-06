Global  

Three senior members of Saudi royal family arrested over 'treason'

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020
Three senior members of Saudi Arabia's royal family, including the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's brother, have been arrested for unexplained reasons, media reports said on Saturday. The detentions took place on Friday morning, the BBC quoted the New York Times and Wall Street Journal as saying in their reports.

The three...
News video: Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources

Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources 00:44

 Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king&apos;s nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother: sources

Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, who is the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin...
