Three senior members of Saudi royal family arrested over 'treason'
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Three senior members of Saudi Arabia's royal family, including the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's brother, have been arrested for unexplained reasons, media reports said on Saturday. The detentions took place on Friday morning, the BBC quoted the New York Times and Wall Street Journal as saying in their reports.
Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Francesca Lynagh reports.