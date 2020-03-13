Global  

Trump says Justin Trudeau's wife doing 'very well' after testing positive for coronavirus

Saturday, 14 March 2020
President Trump annonced on Saturday that Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was doing "very well" after testing positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus strain spreading across the globe.
News video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:53

 The prime minister does not currently plan to be tested because he doesn't have symptoms.

