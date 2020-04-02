France's coronavirus death toll jumps as nursing homes included

The coronavirus death count in France surged to nearly 5,400 people on Thursday after the health ministry began including nursing home fatalities in its data.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources French Coronavirus Cases Jump After Including Nursing Home Deaths



The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 illness in France has jumped. The jump was by 61% over two days after data from nursing homes were included in the stats. Confirmed cases also.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 hours ago Coronavirus Update: Nursing Home Workers 'Terrified' About Bringing Virus Home



There is a growing concern about the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes in the tri-state and all over the country; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:41 Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Spain Reels Under Coronavirus As Death Toll Tops 4,000 By Martin Arostegui Spain is reeling under the onslaught of the coronavirus, with fatalities surpassing those of China, the health system collapsing and...

Eurasia Review 1 week ago



Spain, UK, France Report Record Jump In COVID-19 Deaths As the coronavirus continues to rage across the world killing thousands and infecting more, three countries - Spain, the United Kingdom and France - reported...

RTTNews 3 days ago





Tweets about this