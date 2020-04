Recent related videos from verified sources NY Democratic Presidential Primary Has Been Canceled



As an uncontested primary with no other candidates on the ballot, former vice-president Joe Biden has been declared the winner. Congressional primaries will still be held. CBS2's Maurice DuBois.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published 9 hours ago 1,000 Grads Need To Travel Back To West Point To Hear Trump Congratulate Them



President Donald Trump intends to deliver the commencement address in-person for this year's West Point graduation ceremony. According to Business Insider, the announcement stunned school officials.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kentucky, New York move to expand absentee balloting for June primaries Kentucky and New York - which both old primaries on June 23 - move on Friday to expanding absentee balloting

FOXNews.com 3 days ago



New York state cancels presidential primary over coronavirus risk The state of New York on Monday canceled its presidential primary, which had already been delayed from late April to June 23, over concerns voting was an...

Reuters 14 hours ago



